Fast-Paced Turn-Based Roguelike! Fadedlands: The Reckless Squad Sets Off on an Adventure! ⚔️🌲

Developed by solo developer ForindGames and published by OKJOY, the pixel-style, fast-paced turn-based roguelike Fadedlands: The Reckless Squad officially launched on Steam today (August 15). 🎉

The game is currently available at a 10% launch discount for only 5.39$, and you can also download the free demo from the store page. 🆓💾

There’s also a special bundle deal with TinyFolks and Stray Path, giving you even bigger savings! 💰

Fadedlands: The Reckless Squad is a turn-based game where you can dodge enemy skills through strategic movement, blending roguelike elements with squad building and camp management. While battles are fully automated, you must choose the right moments to move or attack, upgrade and customize your card deck during your adventure, strengthen your squad, and uncover the secrets hidden in the forest! 🌿

Compared to the demo version, the full release includes these core additions:

🏕 Complete Camp System: Gain experience from adventures, complete training courses, and earn badges, medals, and blessings from the forest!

🧙‍♂️ More Playable Characters: Seven unique adventurers, each with their own special skills—assemble your ultimate squad!

🔓 New Adventure Difficulties & Hidden True Ending: Discover the fate of the prince by venturing deeper into the wilds!

💎 Powerful Rune Workshop & Shop: Collect and unlock upgrades to take your builds to the next level!

If you’re ready for an exciting challenge, join this epic adventure today! 🚀

