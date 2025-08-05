- Updated cutscene after completing Crescent Lake
- Balance adjustments to Crimson Keep intro
- Updated descriptions for some weapons
- Fixed a bug in Gehenna Caverns that transferred the player into a heckin' wall
- Fixed a bug in Gehenna Cavern's that respawned the Fallen Star in the wrong location
- Fixed a bug in Beacon Hill that caused background music to stop
- Fixed a softlock at the entrance to the Tower of Light courtyard
- Added weaknesses to Despair and Assent minibosses
- Rebalanced offensive items to be consistent with similar skills
Changed files in this update