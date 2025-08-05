- Updated cutscene after completing Crescent Lake

- Balance adjustments to Crimson Keep intro

- Updated descriptions for some weapons

- Fixed a bug in Gehenna Caverns that transferred the player into a heckin' wall

- Fixed a bug in Gehenna Cavern's that respawned the Fallen Star in the wrong location

- Fixed a bug in Beacon Hill that caused background music to stop

- Fixed a softlock at the entrance to the Tower of Light courtyard

- Added weaknesses to Despair and Assent minibosses

- Rebalanced offensive items to be consistent with similar skills