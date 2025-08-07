Hello good souls!

We have released another patch (version 1.1.5), where we updated the following:

The Lamp item given by Abadoo is now more reliable.

When loading a save file, the game will check for any achievements that have been completed in that save.

Fixed a bug where you could interact with some doors through walls.

Fixed a bug that blocked sound effects from playing when pushing the statues in the artist blanc soul puzzle.

Fixed a bug that caused Lluvia fans collisions near the blanc soul artist to not be disabled.

Fixed a bug that allowed you to complete Laka’s quest without delivering the clean oil.

Fixed a graphic UI issue in Chapter 3’s boss fight in non 16:9 resolutions.

Fixed a graphic UI issue in Toro’s wrestling match.

Fixed some missing collisions from crowds in Plaza.

Fixed a bug that could prevent some users from being able to see a specific cutscene towards the end of the game.

We are still working on making the game as smooth as possible, so if you still find any bugs, please share them over in this thread so we can log them and look into them.

And as always,



Love from Limbo,



Galla