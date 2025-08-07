Fixes & Improvements
Resolved underlying issues which prevented some players from being unable to access specific DLC vehicles, most notably OEM ATVs and UTVs. Current and previous owners of the 2022 Vehicle Packs, 2023 Vehicle Packs, or Icon Pack should now have full access to all included vehicles. We offer our sincerest apologies to anyone affected, and our thanks for your patience while we worked to resolve the issues.
As a result of the DLC fix, players should no longer experience customization resets on DLC vehicles when restarting the game. If gear and vehicle customization resets persist, please contact us on the MX vs ATV Discord and send a Player Report.
Reduced minimum lap times on shorter 2025 Pro Motocross bonus tracks to correct lap tracking issues and leaderboard times failing to post.
Changed files in this update