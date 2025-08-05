* Fixed a problem in which a Seven Pairs Go Out game was displayed as 20-Fu (the actual score was treated as 25-Fu).
* Implemented Achievements, Green Wall, Brain Bait, and Yie-Kun.
* The Yuan-Small gauge now accumulates faster.
This is a countermeasure to the fact that Yuan-Dai is too strong due to its yaku-supporting ability.
* The speed of the speed controller, which can be controlled with the mouse wheel, is now maintained in the next game after the game is over.
* The mindware logo screen has been implemented.
■ Aug.5th.2025 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update