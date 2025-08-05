 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19477731 Edited 5 August 2025 – 02:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed a problem in which a Seven Pairs Go Out game was displayed as 20-Fu (the actual score was treated as 25-Fu).

* Implemented Achievements, Green Wall, Brain Bait, and Yie-Kun.

* The Yuan-Small gauge now accumulates faster.
　This is a countermeasure to the fact that Yuan-Dai is too strong due to its yaku-supporting ability.

* The speed of the speed controller, which can be controlled with the mouse wheel, is now maintained in the next game after the game is over.

* The mindware logo screen has been implemented.

Changed files in this update

