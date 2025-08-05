* Fixed a problem in which a Seven Pairs Go Out game was displayed as 20-Fu (the actual score was treated as 25-Fu).



* Implemented Achievements, Green Wall, Brain Bait, and Yie-Kun.



* The Yuan-Small gauge now accumulates faster.

This is a countermeasure to the fact that Yuan-Dai is too strong due to its yaku-supporting ability.



* The speed of the speed controller, which can be controlled with the mouse wheel, is now maintained in the next game after the game is over.



* The mindware logo screen has been implemented.