5 August 2025 Build 19477692 Edited 5 August 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update

  • Add a respawn pod to the test cell.

  • Now the respawn pod's presence is indicated in the path selection window.

  • Fixed the enemy attack damage range indicator shader so it's more visible in bright areas.

  • Enemies now have reduced health and slightly increased attack power on Hard difficulty.

  • Techno Tusk's laser traps now have significantly reduced health.

  • Techno Tusk's HP has been reduced.

  • Patterns added in Hard difficulty have been adjusted to be more threatening and used more frequently.

  • All windows now close when starting the game in Squad mode.

  • The current health and maximum health of allies are now displayed in the tab window.

Bug fixes

  • Some missing translations have been added.

  • An issue where the remaining duration of buffs was not updated during multiplayer has been fixed.

