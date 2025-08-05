Add a respawn pod to the test cell.

Now the respawn pod's presence is indicated in the path selection window.

Fixed the enemy attack damage range indicator shader so it's more visible in bright areas.

Enemies now have reduced health and slightly increased attack power on Hard difficulty.

Techno Tusk's laser traps now have significantly reduced health.

Techno Tusk's HP has been reduced.

Patterns added in Hard difficulty have been adjusted to be more threatening and used more frequently.

All windows now close when starting the game in Squad mode.