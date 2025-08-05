added model to 4th device
added model to 5th device
made many levels easier
fixed issue where holding line would show when not holding anything
doubled the range of the 2nd device
added orange center reticle for when physics object in range for physics device
added models to pedestals
{ v e l o c i t y } 1.1
