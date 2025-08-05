 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19477676 Edited 5 August 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • added model to 4th device

  • added model to 5th device

  • made many levels easier

  • fixed issue where holding line would show when not holding anything

  • doubled the range of the 2nd device

  • added orange center reticle for when physics object in range for physics device

  • added models to pedestals

Changed files in this update

