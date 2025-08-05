 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19477625 Edited 5 August 2025 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
All card names changed
fixed chant of ruin
testing end of game crash
lil ghost flinch is more noticeable
angry ghost floats lower
dog combat marker is placed lower
grin ghost flipped 180 degrees to play animations more logically
doubled length of witch attack animation
Fixed bug in fog causing it to render into the node map and rest scene
small texture changes for optimization

