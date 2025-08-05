 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19477615 Edited 5 August 2025 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
PATCH 1.1.3

Bug Fixes:
-Many invulnerability fixes
-Many connection issue fixes
-SCORE IS DEFINITELY FIXED THIS TIME (you guys are gonna break it again somehow)

Notes
There might still be an occasional blank screen glitch on game start, if it happens just press escape, leave the lobby, and rejoin

