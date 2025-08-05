PATCH 1.1.3
Bug Fixes:
-Many invulnerability fixes
-Many connection issue fixes
-SCORE IS DEFINITELY FIXED THIS TIME (you guys are gonna break it again somehow)
Notes
There might still be an occasional blank screen glitch on game start, if it happens just press escape, leave the lobby, and rejoin
PATCH 1.1.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update