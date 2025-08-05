Shadowed's next patch comes with bugfixes, QoL, and some minor balance changes. The game is in its home stretch, and there will be some pretty big balance changes to come, but this patch is more focused on polishing things up a bit.

Gameplay:

-Re-nerfed the bow a little after some more testing. Also nerfed the Iga's conservation perk a bit, and buffed the Volley perk.

-Forest levels now have measures in place to prevent too few and too many monsters from spawning.

-Relaxed the purity requirement for the god statue event.

-Adjusted Tesso, Iron Rat slightly.

-Talismans can now be used as long as they are identified. The same auto-ID system based on spirit is now in place, but it only affects the auto ID now. This is mostly to cut down on confusion, but also make high-level talismans potentially useful and make ID'ing things more desirable.

-Reduced the fatigue costs of combat a little. The fatigue cost of moving is now a flat value instead of scaling with your carry weight.

QOL:

-Changed the sizes of some elements on the character screen

-Added a "large resolution mode" in the graphics options, which should help with larger screen sizes.

-Added a graphics option for contrast as well.

-Items in starting item selector are now sorted according to point cost.

Bugfixes:

-Fixed a bug where vision cones would remain on non-combat levels

-Fixed a bug where the bow would display a small AOE with arrows

-Fixed a bug where items would become white when selected then deselected in character generation

-Fixed a bug where the bonus HP from ascension caused monster health bars to not work properly

-Fixed a bug where artifacts were actually spawning MORE commonly rather than less.

-Fixed a bug where Breath failing due to status effects would consume your ki anyway.

-Fixed several bugs where enemies would shoot you through walls.

-Fixed a bug where certain kamikui perks would stay ranked up after death.

-Fixed the bug where certain things wouldn't trigger properly when hasted(such as self explosions from wounds).

-Fixed a bug where monsters would smell you while asleep.

-Fixed some issues where monsters could see you at odd times/places.

-Fixed(?) an issue where saves may not have been deleting on death.