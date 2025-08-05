This patch is to fix a bug caused by the Steam Integration which would cause an error when trying to grant a Steam achievement and was unable to connect to your Steam account.



Steam achievements were being awarded at the final button push of the first and second level if you answered correctly and this error would soft lock the game as it would repeatedly run into this error.



This should (fingers crossed) fix the soft locking issue at the button press of the first and second rooms.



Thank you!