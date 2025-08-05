DELTARUNE v1.04 Patch



We have issued a new bugfix patch for all platforms (PC / Mac / Consoles). After updating, you can check the version numbers in the bottom right of the file select screen for each respective chapter.



Version Numbers

ch1: 1.40

ch2: 1.46

ch3: v0.0.098

ch4: v0.0.098



Changelist



Chapter 3

・Added a method to get "TripTicket" even after receiving "ShadowMantle".

・You can no longer erroneously keep Lancers in your inventory.

・Susie doesn't slide weird after battle in that room where she kicks the houses. Apparently this is better.

・Fixed an obscure softlock during the Pushing Buddies sequence.

・Fixed a frame perfect game crash if you throw a shell and check it as it's breaking.

・Fixed a frame perfect crash involving checking water-logged binoculars.



Chapter 4

・You can get the "SpinCake" from the "Top Chef" if you gave him the "TopCake" in the "Chapter1".

・Reduced the speed of the bullets on one of Jackenstein's attacks.

・Fixed an obscure issue if you used "OldMan" ACT and then spared Guei before the attack started.

・Toriel no longer answers the phone at the beginning of the Chapter.

・You can no longer check a nonexistent snack tray.

・Fixed an error where "DualHeal" ACT could be skipped in certain scenarios.

・Fixed an error where Susie's turn would be skipped if she used an item during the boss of the Second Sanctuary.



Various Chapters

・Fixed various minor visual errors.

・Fixed minor text and font issues.

・Fixed an issue where your customized keyboard controls could be reset when connecting a new controller.

・Fixed an issue where plugging in USB and Bluetooth controllers simultaneously could cause repetitive button presses.



The next patch (1.05) only contains extremely minor changes, but internally it contains some large code changes, so we will be initially releasing it on a Steam beta branch soon.