 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19477106 Edited 5 August 2025 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A hotfix has been released with the following changes:

  • Fixed an issue that caused the tutorial to not correctly highlight runes to deploy, thus breaking the initial tutorial mission
  • Fixed some map fx and depth sorting issues on K'thir Forest and Shores of Maljara 2
  • Redid the effect for the Warchief abilities
  • Corrected an issue that caused 1 image to not appear in the main menu rotation and added 2 additional images.
  • Fixed an error in the Rune Manager
  • Corrected a few minor issues with effect descriptions and names

Changed files in this update

Windows Pox Nora (Unity-Win) Depot 201215
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Pox Nora (Unity-OSX64) Depot 201217
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link