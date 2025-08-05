- Fixed an issue that caused the tutorial to not correctly highlight runes to deploy, thus breaking the initial tutorial mission
- Fixed some map fx and depth sorting issues on K'thir Forest and Shores of Maljara 2
- Redid the effect for the Warchief abilities
- Corrected an issue that caused 1 image to not appear in the main menu rotation and added 2 additional images.
- Fixed an error in the Rune Manager
- Corrected a few minor issues with effect descriptions and names
Client hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
A hotfix has been released with the following changes:
