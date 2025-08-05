Features
- Added a Canopy Wall variant that is impassable (both dark and light Forest Theme). We've seen a lot of situations where designers are trying to block the player from moving under a canopy, this new variant should help!
- In Online Dungeons it is now possible to search for dungeons by dungeon ID, player name, or dungeon name!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the active room highlight in Link Mode was not appearing
- Fixed a bug with the split screen camera in multiplayer. When a Boss or Camera Marker was used, the zoom level was affecting other players
- Fixed a bug where the Grid button was showing when adding a thumbnail image
Changed files in this update