- Added a method to unlock the Shotgun
- Default difficulty is now Trainee (easily changed in the Mission menu)
- Fixed repair station upper light not turning off after use
- Added example Repair and Resupply stations to tutorial so players know what to look for the first time they need them
- Added manual reload explanation to tutorial
- Fixed Recycler Augment not working
- Reduced the reload time for weapons with a Huge magazine (2.5x -> 2x)
Starters and Shotguns - Playtest Patch - August 4th, 2025
