5 August 2025 Build 19476821 Edited 5 August 2025 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a method to unlock the Shotgun
  • Default difficulty is now Trainee (easily changed in the Mission menu)
  • Fixed repair station upper light not turning off after use
  • Added example Repair and Resupply stations to tutorial so players know what to look for the first time they need them
  • Added manual reload explanation to tutorial
  • Fixed Recycler Augment not working
  • Reduced the reload time for weapons with a Huge magazine (2.5x -> 2x)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3534601
