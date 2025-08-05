Hey everyone!

This is the first major update for Orange LIFE, and it brings important improvements to gameplay, clarity, and the overall experience.



🔧 What’s new:

✅ Contextual Tutorial Cards

– These cards help guide new players and improve the user experience.



✅ Improved Menu System

– New options and elements have been added to the menu for better navigation and control.



✅ Bug Fixes

– Multiple bugs have been fixed to make the game more stable and enjoyable.



🔜 I'm already working on the next update, with more features and fresh content coming soon.



🙏 Huge thanks to everyone who added the game to their wishlist, bought it, or gave feedback.

Your support helps Orange LIFE grow into something truly special.



See you in Orange City! 🍊