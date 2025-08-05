Hello, this is the Moor Rail development team.

In this hotfix, we have addressed several bugs occurring during stage progress to ensure a smoother gameplay experience.



Key Fixes



Resolved an issue where progression would freeze in certain stages



Fixed progression-blocking situations in specific cases



Overall stability improvements including minor bug fixes and text corrections



We will continue monitoring the game to ensure a stable environment and implement improvements based on your valuable feedback.

Thank you for playing.



— The Moor Rail Development Team