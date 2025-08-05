Hello, this is the Moor Rail development team.
In this hotfix, we have addressed several bugs occurring during stage progress to ensure a smoother gameplay experience.
Key Fixes
Resolved an issue where progression would freeze in certain stages
Fixed progression-blocking situations in specific cases
Overall stability improvements including minor bug fixes and text corrections
We will continue monitoring the game to ensure a stable environment and implement improvements based on your valuable feedback.
Thank you for playing.
— The Moor Rail Development Team
Moor Rail – Hotfix Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update