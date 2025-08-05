 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19476687 Edited 5 August 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello, this is the Moor Rail development team.
In this hotfix, we have addressed several bugs occurring during stage progress to ensure a smoother gameplay experience.

Key Fixes

Resolved an issue where progression would freeze in certain stages

Fixed progression-blocking situations in specific cases

Overall stability improvements including minor bug fixes and text corrections

We will continue monitoring the game to ensure a stable environment and implement improvements based on your valuable feedback.
Thank you for playing.

— The Moor Rail Development Team

