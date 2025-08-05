- Many small fixes, mostly for mobile but some improve the PC version
- Previously factory reset was not actually deleting everything. Now it does.
- You are now required to use compensated sights, this is to fix bad alignment from extreme camera angles
- Calibration flow for paper scale and distance from display now looks a little nicer
