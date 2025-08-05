 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19476656
Update notes via Steam Community
A small feature request popped up about having a display that shows the extra bug powder you'll get at the end of a session.

I went ahead and added it! Now at the end of every session, you will see the bug powder increase for already caught bugs ːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

