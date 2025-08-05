A small feature request popped up about having a display that shows the extra bug powder you'll get at the end of a session.
I went ahead and added it! Now at the end of every session, you will see the bug powder increase for already caught bugs ːsteamhappyː
Small Update Post-Launch
Update notes via Steam Community
