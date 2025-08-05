New Lab Level:
A brand new lab level, much bigger and more challenging than the old one
Features the new props mentioned below to create some new interesting level design
Also added some new furniture
New Props:
Sentry Gun: an automated turret that shoots the player when you enter its 360 degree line of sight
Explosive Barrels: shoot them or hit them to make them explode
Bullet Shooting Traps: stops the player and enemies walking through them
Enemy Changes:
Sounds no longer instantly aggro enemies, they get aggroed after a short delay
Stand guard enemies go back to scanning even when alerted
Improved the laser and night vision goggles visually on the Sniper enemy
Improved performance of Enemy line of sight checks
Reduced nav agent radius to reduce traffic jams
Fixed bug with Enemy sometimes aiming incorrectly
Level Editor:
Fixed bug where phantom Furniture/Enemies/Weapons would persist in the level editor
Added error checking when loading util file (in case file gets corrupted)
Show Enemy Line of Sight now has different coloured line of sight cones for each enemy
Gibs:
Created gibs system: when enemies are killed by explosions they explode into gibs
Gamepad:
Improved Gamepad aiming: 180 degree turns are less awkward, added smoothing
New Gamepad Options: adjust reticle distance, smoothing and reticle distance easing
Miscellaneous:
Improved telefrag power: increased power cost, now grants slomo on use proportional to the number of enemies you stunned
Added Post Processing effects for slomo
Lowered slomo transition speed so that leaving slomo is smoother
Improved Mana Orbs: no longer bounce into each other, no longer cause lag spikes
Added hair trigger attribute for some guns: allows you to shoot the (semi auto) gun as fast as you can click (player only, not for enemies)
Changed files in this update