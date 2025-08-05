 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19476595 Edited 5 August 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Lab Level:

  • A brand new lab level, much bigger and more challenging than the old one

  • Features the new props mentioned below to create some new interesting level design

  • Also added some new furniture

New Props:

  • Sentry Gun: an automated turret that shoots the player when you enter its 360 degree line of sight

  • Explosive Barrels: shoot them or hit them to make them explode

  • Bullet Shooting Traps: stops the player and enemies walking through them

Enemy Changes:

  • Sounds no longer instantly aggro enemies, they get aggroed after a short delay

  • Stand guard enemies go back to scanning even when alerted

  • Improved the laser and night vision goggles visually on the Sniper enemy

  • Improved performance of Enemy line of sight checks

  • Reduced nav agent radius to reduce traffic jams

  • Fixed bug with Enemy sometimes aiming incorrectly

Level Editor:

  • Fixed bug where phantom Furniture/Enemies/Weapons would persist in the level editor

  • Added error checking when loading util file (in case file gets corrupted)

  • Show Enemy Line of Sight now has different coloured line of sight cones for each enemy

Gibs:

  • Created gibs system: when enemies are killed by explosions they explode into gibs

Gamepad:

  • Improved Gamepad aiming: 180 degree turns are less awkward, added smoothing

  • New Gamepad Options: adjust reticle distance, smoothing and reticle distance easing

Miscellaneous:

  • Improved telefrag power: increased power cost, now grants slomo on use proportional to the number of enemies you stunned

  • Added Post Processing effects for slomo

  • Lowered slomo transition speed so that leaving slomo is smoother

  • Improved Mana Orbs: no longer bounce into each other, no longer cause lag spikes

  • Added hair trigger attribute for some guns: allows you to shoot the (semi auto) gun as fast as you can click (player only, not for enemies)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1683451
