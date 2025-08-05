Greetings! The patch is finally here, bringing new content, changes, and - of course -some bugs (where would we be without them?). We’ve named it the The Big Beautiful Patch because, well, it’s big (or bigger than other patches). Let’s get straight to the point - here are the patch notes in random order.

Our 1-year-in-Early-Access trailer (yes, again):

1. Mercenary Events (Text-Based) – Every few days, one of your mercenaries will strike up a conversation with you in town. Click on them and talk to receive a reward. For example:

- Peasants with chickens might give you Eggs.

- Axe-wielding mercenaries might buy a new axe and give you their old one.

- Beekeepers might share some Honey.

- And so on.

2. Fishing! New Fishing! Wait, actually, it was already in the last patch, but we planned to add it in this one. So I’ll leave this point here.

3. A Small but Nice Change – The Blacksmith in Normingham now sells Chains and shackles.

4. Ten New Food Items, Plus One Special Addition – Cheese!

- We’ve added new dishes that require ingredients from recent patches.

- Additionally, we’ve finally balanced all other food (previously, there was no balance—everything was done by feel).

5. Rework of Several Cooking Branch Skills

- Two new skills have replaced freed-up skill slots:

- If a mercenary eats food of lower rarity than what they’ve already consumed, they’ll heal but won’t lose their current food buff.

- The second talent enhances the healing effect from food.

6. UI Improvement – When right-clicking a mercenary to feed them, only the food in your inventory is now displayed (instead of all food, as before).

7. New Location – Udderville

Along with this location, we’ve added:

- A new trade good: Milk.

- New mercenaries: Manotaur (playable) and Beetaur (non-playable).

- New transports: Bullock and Great Bull (unlocked via reputation).

- Three new quests.

- A new mini-boss: Crack (it’s all about the milk).

8. More New Quests in Other Locations

- For example, in Sheepington, there’s a quest that can be started immediately but continued only at a certain point in the game.

- Two new mercenaries have been added here, one of which is playable.

9. Call It a Nerf, We Call It Balancing

- Tradesman skills that previously recharged mercenaries’ attacks by 100% now recharge them by 50%.

10. Increased Rewards for Delivery Quests

- Added progression - you now earn more reputation and money for each delivery level.

11. Reputation for Goods – Changes

- You no longer gain reputation for selling goods that a town doesn’t need, even if the type matches.

- BUT you now get TWICE the reputation if:

- The town needs the good, OR

- You’re pitching a good of the right type (even if the town doesn’t currently need it).

- This is definitely a buff - EFFECTIVELY (not in a real number, I dare you!), reputation requirements in towns have been halved (from 10,000 to 5,000).

12. Second Demand Type Added to Many Towns

- Some towns have had their demand types adjusted to better match the goods they buy/sell, making reputation easier to earn.

- Yet another buff - wow!

13. New Skill in the Quality of Life Altar

- Increases the size of traders’ wallets in towns.

14. Early-Game Quality of Life Altar

- We realized the Quality of Life Altar was too deep in the game, so we’ve added a Children’s Quality of Life Altar in the Ruins location.

- Same bonuses, but they can’t be maxed out.

15. Reputation Reward in Sheepington

- Tied to Quick Battles.

16. Quick Battles Nerfed (it's an upgrade):

- Enemies on low-danger roads are now weaker - there are fewer of them.

17. Negotiations with Enemy Groups

- You can now negotiate with any enemy group on the roads, even the last one (previously impossible).

- The chance of triggering a dialogue to avoid battle has been increased.

- Basically, tradesman now have a better chance to talk their way out.

- Still can’t negotiate with ambushers, though.

18. Almost Forgot! New Talent Branch – Strategy :cat:

- A whole new Strategy talent tree with 8 talents, each containing 4 sub-talents (32 talents total).

- Pick the right ones to build a powerful squad.

- With the Strategy tree, even common Plebs become dangerous!

Small note: We have removed Turkish language support (it has not been updated for a long time and was abandoned by translators). This patch does not yet have Japanese language support for new texts - support will appear later.

Thanks for being with us!