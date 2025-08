For a really good while ive been wanting to make killer crows so i finally got around to looking into it and beta blueprinting the approach. Ive reconfigured the npc_manhack for this.

These bloodletting babies will smell your freshflesh and bloodlines from a mile away. So be aware in the darkness as these killer crows will pleasantly pick you apart!

UnTill Next Time - Let there be Death by Corvus Brachyrhynchos Infectious!