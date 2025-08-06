📅 Patch Note – August 6th, 2025

Hello everyone,

A maintenance was performed today to bring several improvements and fixes.

Here’s a summary of the changes:

🔍 New Content

Police Missions are now available until the end of September.

🧩 User Experience Improvements

The order of your missions is now saved after restarting the game.

🌍 Localization

Several translation errors in the interface and dialogues have been corrected.

🧙‍♀️ Pyramid & Random Items

Fixed random rewards related to the Pyramid and other events.

→ No more Witch Collections invading your valleys by mistake!



🔧 The XP value of some shop items has been adjusted.



🖥️ Display

Resolution adjustments for better compatibility with 2560px+ screens.

Various minor bugs have also been fixed.



💖 Several bugs have been fixed.



Thank you for your continued support, and see you soon in your valleys! 💛