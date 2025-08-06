 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Stormgate Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19476394 Edited 6 August 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📅 Patch Note – August 6th, 2025

Hello everyone,

A maintenance was performed today to bring several improvements and fixes.

Here’s a summary of the changes:

🔍 New Content
  Police Missions are now available until the end of September.

🧩 User Experience Improvements
  The order of your missions is now saved after restarting the game.

🌍 Localization
  Several translation errors in the interface and dialogues have been corrected.

🧙‍♀️ Pyramid & Random Items
  Fixed random rewards related to the Pyramid and other events.
  → No more Witch Collections invading your valleys by mistake!

  🔧 The XP value of some shop items has been adjusted.

🖥️ Display
  Resolution adjustments for better compatibility with 2560px+ screens.
  Various minor bugs have also been fixed.

💖 Several bugs have been fixed.

Thank you for your continued support, and see you soon in your valleys! 💛

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3618761
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3618762
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3618763
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link