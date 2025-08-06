📅 Patch Note – August 6th, 2025
Hello everyone,
A maintenance was performed today to bring several improvements and fixes.
Here’s a summary of the changes:
🔍 New Content
Police Missions are now available until the end of September.
🧩 User Experience Improvements
The order of your missions is now saved after restarting the game.
🌍 Localization
Several translation errors in the interface and dialogues have been corrected.
🧙♀️ Pyramid & Random Items
Fixed random rewards related to the Pyramid and other events.
→ No more Witch Collections invading your valleys by mistake!
🔧 The XP value of some shop items has been adjusted.
🖥️ Display
Resolution adjustments for better compatibility with 2560px+ screens.
Various minor bugs have also been fixed.
💖 Several bugs have been fixed.
Thank you for your continued support, and see you soon in your valleys! 💛
Changed files in this update