4 August 2025 Build 19476351 Edited 4 August 2025 – 23:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Spaceversary added an Extreme Mode that unlocks when you get the 6 achievements
  • Spaceversary added a 7th achievement
  • Fixed issue with Base Prestige consumable not triggering the base upgrades sometimes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2471101
Linux Depot 2471102
