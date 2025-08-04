🎮 DLSS 4 – Welcome to next-gen graphics

The centerpiece of this update: DLSS 4 – now fully integrated into the game.

You also get the full performance suite:

🧠 Frame Generation = higher FPS instantly

⚡ NVIDIA Reflex = ultra-low input latency

🧊 DLAA = next-level anti-aliasing

🔄 Up to 4x Upscaling = high detail, low cost

What does this mean?

Your game now runs smoother, looks cleaner, and responds faster – no matter your setup.

🛠️ Bugfixes & Improvements

✅ Troja Market

Fully fixed

No crashes, softlocks or load errors

Stable and clean joining

✅ Vote for the Next Game

Troja Market can now be selected

John's Bakery works too – selectable & proper spawn-in

🔧 Other improvements

UI fixes

Stability boosts

Backend prepping for future features

Version 0.1.4.2 is more than an update – it's a performance revolution.

See the difference. Feel the frames. 🕶️