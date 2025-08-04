🎮 DLSS 4 – Welcome to next-gen graphics
The centerpiece of this update: DLSS 4 – now fully integrated into the game.
You also get the full performance suite:
🧠 Frame Generation = higher FPS instantly
⚡ NVIDIA Reflex = ultra-low input latency
🧊 DLAA = next-level anti-aliasing
🔄 Up to 4x Upscaling = high detail, low cost
What does this mean?
Your game now runs smoother, looks cleaner, and responds faster – no matter your setup.
🛠️ Bugfixes & Improvements
✅ Troja Market
Fully fixed
No crashes, softlocks or load errors
Stable and clean joining
✅ Vote for the Next Game
Troja Market can now be selected
John's Bakery works too – selectable & proper spawn-in
🔧 Other improvements
UI fixes
Stability boosts
Backend prepping for future features
Version 0.1.4.2 is more than an update – it's a performance revolution.
See the difference. Feel the frames. 🕶️
Changed files in this update