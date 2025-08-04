 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19476260 Edited 4 August 2025 – 23:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎮 DLSS 4 – Welcome to next-gen graphics

The centerpiece of this update: DLSS 4 – now fully integrated into the game.
You also get the full performance suite:

  • 🧠 Frame Generation = higher FPS instantly

  • NVIDIA Reflex = ultra-low input latency

  • 🧊 DLAA = next-level anti-aliasing

  • 🔄 Up to 4x Upscaling = high detail, low cost

What does this mean?
Your game now runs smoother, looks cleaner, and responds faster – no matter your setup.

🛠️ Bugfixes & Improvements

Troja Market

  • Fully fixed

  • No crashes, softlocks or load errors

  • Stable and clean joining

Vote for the Next Game

  • Troja Market can now be selected

  • John's Bakery works too – selectable & proper spawn-in

🔧 Other improvements

  • UI fixes

  • Stability boosts

  • Backend prepping for future features

Version 0.1.4.2 is more than an update – it's a performance revolution.
See the difference. Feel the frames. 🕶️

Changed files in this update

Depot 3884321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link