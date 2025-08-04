 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19476249 Edited 5 August 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I'm such a diva, but I made some minor changes hoping the UI can work better. I am so sorry to people with ultra wide monitors. I'm still working with it.

Some question answers have higher stats.

Also added more info in the dating guide:

Changed files in this update

Depot 3263331
