This is a small patch to fix a handful of issues in the recent "Meltdown Update".



The Thermal Resonance Lance's heat blast on destruction is now scaled by how much heat is in its storage.

Ammo Factories and H.E. Factories now have a chance of starting fires when destroyed.

Factory production animations now get faster when the factory has a speed buff.

Toggling off the U.I. (default Ctrl+Shift+U) will now hide fire icons.

Bugfix: Ships were surrendering when not intended.

Bugfix: The "Hull Heat" tutorial could constantly blink on-and-off. (It will now stay permanently once triggered.)

Bugfix: Overclocked Ion Beam Emitters were missing their firing sound effects and glow.

Bugfix: The description for the Thermal Canister Missile Factory incorrectly stated that it uses iron and sulfer. It has been corrected to copper and sulfer. (Note: Translations are not corrected yet.)

Bugfix: The Lance Dilation Pump's "Thermal Dilation" stat was erroneously listed as "Thermal Amplification".

[*] Modding: Fixed the error "Polygons must have at least 3 vertices" with polygon colliders that don't cover all cells or are counter-clockwise.