4 August 2025 Build 19476172
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a small patch to fix a handful of issues in the recent "Meltdown Update".

  • The Thermal Resonance Lance's heat blast on destruction is now scaled by how much heat is in its storage.
  • Ammo Factories and H.E. Factories now have a chance of starting fires when destroyed.
  • Factory production animations now get faster when the factory has a speed buff.
  • Toggling off the U.I. (default Ctrl+Shift+U) will now hide fire icons.
  • Bugfix: Ships were surrendering when not intended.
  • Bugfix: The "Hull Heat" tutorial could constantly blink on-and-off. (It will now stay permanently once triggered.)
  • Bugfix: Overclocked Ion Beam Emitters were missing their firing sound effects and glow.
  • Bugfix: The description for the Thermal Canister Missile Factory incorrectly stated that it uses iron and sulfer. It has been corrected to copper and sulfer. (Note: Translations are not corrected yet.)
  • Bugfix: The Lance Dilation Pump's "Thermal Dilation" stat was erroneously listed as "Thermal Amplification".
    • [*] Modding: Fixed the error "Polygons must have at least 3 vertices" with polygon colliders that don't cover all cells or are counter-clockwise.

