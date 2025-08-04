Servers will be down momentarily.
Small patch, but required fixes.
- Fix for TTK quick throw doing more damage than intended.
- Fix for bonus defense damage causing additional damage overflow onto vitals if the damage fully depleted defense.
Playtest patch
