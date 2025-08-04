 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19476099 Edited 4 August 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Servers will be down momentarily.

Small patch, but required fixes.
- Fix for TTK quick throw doing more damage than intended.
- Fix for bonus defense damage causing additional damage overflow onto vitals if the damage fully depleted defense.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1872911
