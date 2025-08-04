🌐 Fixed an issue where the game language would always reset to English on launch. It will now load the saved language correctly.



🎬 Added an intro scene.



🎵 Main menu music has been changed.



🛒 Added a confirmation panel for area purchases.



🚪 Updated the interaction text for the door to the outside world.



🏠 Fixed return-door text for going back home from outside.



🎨 Tweaked overly bright whites on objects and UI elements.



✍️ Reworked all text fonts for better readability.



⏳ Added background music to the loading screen.