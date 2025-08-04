 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19475894 Edited 4 August 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🌐 Fixed an issue where the game language would always reset to English on launch. It will now load the saved language correctly.

🎬 Added an intro scene.

🎵 Main menu music has been changed.

🛒 Added a confirmation panel for area purchases.

🚪 Updated the interaction text for the door to the outside world.

🏠 Fixed return-door text for going back home from outside.

🎨 Tweaked overly bright whites on objects and UI elements.

✍️ Reworked all text fonts for better readability.

⏳ Added background music to the loading screen.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3729331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link