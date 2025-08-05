 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19475841 Edited 5 August 2025 – 05:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the UI would disappear after skipping a week.

  • Fixed a bug where the "Key Card" quest dialog would repeatedly trigger.

  • Fixed an issue where Polaroid and Spy Camera items were not marked as “Sold Out” after being purchased and restarting the game.

  • Corrected the button icon in laptop text from "FanOnly" to "FNZone" to stay on the safe side regarding copyright..

  • Fixed an issue during the "Night Protein" quest that caused the men's bathroom door and item to disappear.

  • Fixed an issue in "Talk to Flex" where Toshi’s image would freeze and not display properly.

  • Fixed an issue where Emilia’s chair at the bar was missing.

Changed files in this update

