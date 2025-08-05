Fixed an issue where the UI would disappear after skipping a week.

Fixed a bug where the "Key Card" quest dialog would repeatedly trigger.

Fixed an issue where Polaroid and Spy Camera items were not marked as “Sold Out” after being purchased and restarting the game.

Corrected the button icon in laptop text from "FanOnly" to "FNZone" to stay on the safe side regarding copyright..

Fixed an issue during the "Night Protein" quest that caused the men's bathroom door and item to disappear.

Fixed an issue in "Talk to Flex" where Toshi’s image would freeze and not display properly.