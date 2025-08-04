Greetings, fellow vampires! 🦇

Today we are releasing a new update for Cabernet (v 1.1.19), but unlike our previous patches that mostly targeted bugs and edge-case fixes, this one is a little bit different... On top of some minor bug fixes, we would like to introduce 2 new features:

1) "On Hold" quest marker

As you know, the lives (or un-lives) of our characters often intertwine, which means that sometimes their storylines conflict with each other. To deal with those conflicts, internally the game pauses certain quests till the conflict disappears or often till the next game day when the quest resumes itself automatically. This took care of many of those problems, but since this was done "under the hood", sometimes players would not be able to complete a task without explicitly knowing the reason.

For example, when Kirill gives Liza a task, but there is a main story quest in the vodka bar that day, his quest gets temporarily paused, and the player wouldn't know about that other than from their inability to perform said task. That is... until now!

With this update we are trying out a new feature that will add an "On Hold" marker in the quest log by the quests that are temporarily unavailable. This way the player will know that the tasks in that list may not be possible to complete yet.

Please keep in mind that due to the custom nature of the quest logic and storyline intersection, there might be some exceptions to this rule, but we really hope that this will be a helpful feature for the side quest fiends out there!

2) Extra save slots!

This one is pretty straightforward - by popular demand we added 3 extra manual save slots.

As always, thank you very much for your undying support. We hope you enjoy!🍷🖤

Eternally yours,

Party for Introverts