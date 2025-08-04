 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19475722 Edited 4 August 2025 – 22:26:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Cloud saving has been added to the game!

Please BACK UP your save-file just in case, you can do so by copying the file located in: %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/Half Sun Games/A Directionless Cycle. (Windows)

For steam Deck users, it should work fine?
I'm unsure if it'll collide with any PC saves, but make sure to back up in case. Thank you!

Also... Added a backup system! It should (hopefully) back up periodically into a backup folder, found next to the custom levels folder. This was added in case you'd like to revert your save-file, or somehow lost a recent save.

Bugfixes and changes

Endgame spoilers ahead!
  • Edited some move trials to make it less tedious to complete. (Around 1-2 extra buffer moves)
  • Exiting back to menu while in The Core now correctly sets ||stars to "???"||.
  • Added a mastery outline to The Core.
  • Edited in missing walls in Core: Entry (???).
  • Fixed carving interactions ignoring valid inputs while a dead box was near the carving.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3417521
  • Loading history…
