Cloud saving has been added to the game!
Please BACK UP your save-file just in case, you can do so by copying the file located in: For steam Deck users, it should work fine?
%USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/Half Sun Games/A Directionless Cycle. (Windows)
I'm unsure if it'll collide with any PC saves, but make sure to back up in case. Thank you!
Also... Added a backup system! It should (hopefully) back up periodically into a backup folder, found next to the custom levels folder. This was added in case you'd like to revert your save-file, or somehow lost a recent save.
Bugfixes and changesEndgame spoilers ahead!
- Edited some move trials to make it less tedious to complete. (Around 1-2 extra buffer moves)
- Exiting back to menu while in The Core now correctly sets ||stars to "???"||.
- Added a mastery outline to The Core.
- Edited in missing walls in Core: Entry (???).
- Fixed carving interactions ignoring valid inputs while a dead box was near the carving.
Changed files in this update