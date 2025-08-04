-Corrected Boss Flycatcher class. (wtf how?)
-Map Correction: Fixed Fair Meadows 1 (wtf how??)
-Fixed issue relating to Recruit Training 9 after the dialogue ends in the Guild Hall (wtf how???)
-Corrected the display of Vitality after the summer event dialogue in the year 788.
-Corrected various dialogue issues.
Update 1.24
