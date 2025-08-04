 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19475666 Edited 4 August 2025 – 22:13:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small Update:

  • Fixed a bug with loading a game saved with a different resolution.
  • Fixed a bug with the label showing a bounty message rather than a recruiting one when recruiting companion.


More to come! Thanks again.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2734271
  • Loading history…
