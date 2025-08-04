- Fixed a bug with loading a game saved with a different resolution.
- Fixed a bug with the label showing a bounty message rather than a recruiting one when recruiting companion.
More to come! Thanks again.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update