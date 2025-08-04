 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19475652 Edited 4 August 2025 – 22:13:07 UTC by Wendy Share
🎇 Improvements

  • Fertilizer now lasts 2x longer before having to be reapplied
  • Significantly increase growth and cropping rate from fertilizer usage
  • Increase spawn rate for Lightwell Harvester asteroid capture by 4x and removed low power restriction
  • Significantly increased crop growth times
  • Increased rate at which animals eat crops and produce products
  • Solar shields now drop solar radiation constantly instead of just during a solar storm
  • Reduced rate of crystal slugs spawning from a magnet miner
  • Significantly shorted the capture time for ranching animals
  • Mushroom deer and Pepper Rhinos no longer block building placement
  • Praetoria contract now only asks for +2 and +3 quality animal products to reduce the need for redundant farms
  • Starborne contract now only asks for +3 quality animal products to reduce the need for redundant farms


🐛 Bug fixes

  • Fixed various issues on gamepad where non-interactive objects were being flagged as interactive
  • Fixed an issue with Terraformer menu crashing the game when selecting to harvest or purge crops
  • Fixed an issue where domesticated animals could be captured again
  • Fixed an issue where locating salvage objective is stuck active and never clears
  • Fixed an issue prevent solar storms from triggering in a reasonable time
  • Fixed various typos

