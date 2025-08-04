- Fertilizer now lasts 2x longer before having to be reapplied
- Significantly increase growth and cropping rate from fertilizer usage
- Increase spawn rate for Lightwell Harvester asteroid capture by 4x and removed low power restriction
- Significantly increased crop growth times
- Increased rate at which animals eat crops and produce products
- Solar shields now drop solar radiation constantly instead of just during a solar storm
- Reduced rate of crystal slugs spawning from a magnet miner
- Significantly shorted the capture time for ranching animals
- Mushroom deer and Pepper Rhinos no longer block building placement
- Praetoria contract now only asks for +2 and +3 quality animal products to reduce the need for redundant farms
- Starborne contract now only asks for +3 quality animal products to reduce the need for redundant farms
🐛 Bug fixes
- Fixed various issues on gamepad where non-interactive objects were being flagged as interactive
- Fixed an issue with Terraformer menu crashing the game when selecting to harvest or purge crops
- Fixed an issue where domesticated animals could be captured again
- Fixed an issue where locating salvage objective is stuck active and never clears
- Fixed an issue prevent solar storms from triggering in a reasonable time
- Fixed various typos
Changed files in this update