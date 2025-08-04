 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19475643 Edited 4 August 2025 – 22:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.2.2.6 New Achievements & Bug Fixes.

Updates:

Added Boss Achievements for all Bosses in easy bm tasks.

Added Boss Achievements for all Bosses in medium bm tasks.

Added Boss Achievements for all Bosses in hard bm tasks.

Added Boss Achievements for all Bosses in elite bm tasks.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Mouse hover on goblin mages not changing.

Fixed Spelling error on Devotion Skill guide.

Fixed Skills not stopping when moving to the foundry.

Fixed a bug with Imbuing Prestige.

Fixed Some Tracking information not counting correctly.

Fixed Golden Solar moth missing image, fixing several missing images for Soul Drop Notifications.

Fixed Fishing Guide not updating level requirements correctly.

Fixed a Missing image from the item compendium.

Fixed Time remaining for the Crafting, Well not updating correctly with game speed.

Fixed Time remaining for Devotion, Sacrifice not updating correctly with game speed.

Fixed Time remaining for Firemaking, not updating correctly with game speed.

Fixed Time remaining for Firemaking, Foundry not updating correctly with game speed.

Fixed Time remaining for Thieving when using lockpicks,not updating correctly with game speed.

Fixed Time remaining for Chests that require keys,not updating correctly with game speed.

Fixed Time remaining for All of Tracking for bait and traps, not updating correctly with game speed.

Fixed the Well showing item pop ups behind Bloob.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2942781
