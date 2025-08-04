 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19475635 Edited 4 August 2025 – 22:06:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Tbh guys, I choked on this issue big time. I forgot to load day count and the list of totems from file on loading a saved game..... This is why day count would be 0 and your totems would not spawn in on loading a save. Should be working now.

Sad emoji

Changed files in this update

Depot 3645891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link