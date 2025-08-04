 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19475551 Edited 4 August 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Ghost Crabs Die at the end of the Spectral Gem Fight
  • You can skip the Dialog from the Pacifist Ending to save time

  • Hints for the Pacifist Ending:

  • The Stars are found in the space station
  • Don't Overthink the Crab Claw
  • The # for the Diamonds is found in the lobby before you start a multiplayer game
  • Don't Overthink the Gem
  • The UFO symbol is found at the start of the yellow gem fight. The # of that symbol is the # you input

  • If you get stuck, JOIN the discord for help!

Changed files in this update

