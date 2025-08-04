- Ghost Crabs Die at the end of the Spectral Gem Fight
- You can skip the Dialog from the Pacifist Ending to save time
- Hints for the Pacifist Ending:
- The Stars are found in the space station
- Don't Overthink the Crab Claw
- The # for the Diamonds is found in the lobby before you start a multiplayer game
- Don't Overthink the Gem
- The UFO symbol is found at the start of the yellow gem fight. The # of that symbol is the # you input
- If you get stuck, JOIN the discord for help!
PAD Hotfix 5
Update notes via Steam Community
