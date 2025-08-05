b]Build Version 9330[/b]



This patch includes various improvements and fixes.



Gameplay & Balance

• Tools now lose durability and break as intended, bringing risk–reward back to gathering.

• Villagers can finally enjoy a good cup of Tea, altering their daily routine and needs.

• Stone Workbenches are now craftable, offering an early-game upgrade path.

• Crossbow overhaul: smoother montage-based reloads and adjusted timing for a snappier feel.

• Interaction switching is more reliable, preventing accidental cancels or missed prompts.

• Wolf AI refined—better pathing, smoother movement, and far fewer soft-lock situations.

• Improved urgency logic for NPCs; they react faster to critical needs.



Quests & Progression

• “Collect Mushrooms” quest now completes correctly and awards its rewards.

• A new quest, “By the Power of He-2,” has been added to the mid-game chain.

• Completed objectives now show a clear checkmark in the journal.



UI & UX

• Character Customizer: loading saved presets works for every character, every time.

• Workbench interaction pop-ups display consistently.

• Added a deconstruction entry to the in-game Wiki for quick reference.



World & Environment

• Missing items have been restored to several Points of Interest.

• Patched holes in rock formations that could cause unexpected falls.

• Removed stray reeds protruding from rocks.

• Sheep have received updated color grading for better visibility.



Visuals & Audio

• Updated Sister character model for a fresher look.

• First batch of female player character barks (voice lines) added.

• Crossbow reload now features brand-new animations and sound synchronization.



Items & Inventory

• Multiple inventory edge cases resolved, greatly reducing soft-locks on load.

• Fixed several item data errors that prevented crafting or placement.



Stability & Performance

• Addressed circular references, redirector issues, and struct errors that could cause crashes or memory leaks.

• Additional logging added to help track rare stability problems.



Enjoy the update, and keep the feedback coming!