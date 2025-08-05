 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19475463 Edited 5 August 2025 – 02:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
b]Build Version 9330[/b]

This patch includes various improvements and fixes.

Gameplay & Balance
• Tools now lose durability and break as intended, bringing risk–reward back to gathering.
• Villagers can finally enjoy a good cup of Tea, altering their daily routine and needs.
• Stone Workbenches are now craftable, offering an early-game upgrade path.
• Crossbow overhaul: smoother montage-based reloads and adjusted timing for a snappier feel.
• Interaction switching is more reliable, preventing accidental cancels or missed prompts.
• Wolf AI refined—better pathing, smoother movement, and far fewer soft-lock situations.
• Improved urgency logic for NPCs; they react faster to critical needs.

Quests & Progression
• “Collect Mushrooms” quest now completes correctly and awards its rewards.
• A new quest, “By the Power of He-2,” has been added to the mid-game chain.
• Completed objectives now show a clear checkmark in the journal.

UI & UX
• Character Customizer: loading saved presets works for every character, every time.
• Workbench interaction pop-ups display consistently.
• Added a deconstruction entry to the in-game Wiki for quick reference.

World & Environment
• Missing items have been restored to several Points of Interest.
• Patched holes in rock formations that could cause unexpected falls.
• Removed stray reeds protruding from rocks.
• Sheep have received updated color grading for better visibility.

Visuals & Audio
• Updated Sister character model for a fresher look.
• First batch of female player character barks (voice lines) added.
• Crossbow reload now features brand-new animations and sound synchronization.

Items & Inventory
• Multiple inventory edge cases resolved, greatly reducing soft-locks on load.
• Fixed several item data errors that prevented crafting or placement.

Stability & Performance
• Addressed circular references, redirector issues, and struct errors that could cause crashes or memory leaks.
• Additional logging added to help track rare stability problems.

Enjoy the update, and keep the feedback coming!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3181411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link