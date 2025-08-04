The Midnight Update

Citizens of ANEURISM IV, have you heard of the Midnight Bloc? They've just settled in ANEURISM IV and have revolutionized business as we know it.

Heads‑Up on what’s next

Version 16 is the opening move in Aneurism’s biggest overhaul yet. Its new systems are groundwork for version 17, which will bundle the fresh Misery map with the long‑awaited apartment rework.

In Nightmare , food stands will appear alongside Paystations.

In Misery, food stands will replace Paystations entirely.

Nightmare is moving to “legacy” status as we adopt a streamlined map‑development pipeline that promises far greater stability and performance. We’ll keep a few official servers running Nightmare for die‑hard fans, but most servers will shift to Misery once version 17 lands. You can find some pictures of the upcoming Misery map on our Instagram page.

Changelog

New Content

Added the Night Market , which complements the DealerNet. It functions as a reverse‑DealerNet where players pre‑pay with credits, receive a receipt code, and pick up their goods once any Dealer/Banker fulfils the order (fulfiller receives the tax; buyer gets a waypoint).

Added Food Stands : stall‑style vendors that let shop‑owners sell food shipments at their own prices. Shipments are restocked via the Night Market.

Added shipments: Gabagool, Sausage Rolls, and Canned Bread are now available as shipments through the DealerNet.

Added a new music track.

Improvements

Renamed Dealer Pickups to Dead Drops for clarity.

Changed how DealerNet functions to support the new Night Market/Shipment workflow.

Added more slave spawns.

Improved property system efficiency and reliability.

Gameplay Changes

Applied anti-theft system to eating, drinking, and grabbing.

Paystation and Food Stand payouts are now taxable income and therefore must be collected from Civil Terminals.

Non-Cortex weapons are now considered fully contraband and are therefore illegal to be in possession of the Cortex.

Gabagool, Sausage Roll, and Canned Bread single items have been removed from the DealerNet (they are now obtained via shipments).

Added burning air hazard to Volos Precinct (affects all fates except Slave).

Slave corpses now despawn faster.

Suspicious Meat only drops from players who have been alive for > 5 minutes. (Proles take time to ripen)

Properties can now only be renewed after 50% of the lease time has passed.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with properties where incorrect info would be displayed.

Fixed a bugged ore node in the mining area.

Fixed turret glitching.

Fixed recoil control when inverted.

Fixed workbench interaction window on ultrawide monitors.

Patched conditions that lead to illegal item interactions.

Improved user authentication security.

Improved anti-theft system logic.

Patched transport to Brazil.

System & Server Improvements

VIP Slots: Servers now support a VIP role that bypasses the player cap. Use -reservedslots argument on the command line (default 4).

New command: cleanupitems \[user id] – destroys all items grabbed by the specified user

New command: cleanupitems – destroys all grabbable items

New command: changemap – switches to the specified map

New command: startgamemode – reserved for future use

Final notes

We're very glad to introduce this update. The team is working very hard on the next coming versions and we just need a little more time to make sure they're in a good spot before we release them. Your patience will be rewarded! In the meantime, enjoy some well-deserved patches and gameplay improvements to Aneurism IV.

Lastly, make sure to join our Discord server! We frequently post sneak-peeks on upcoming updates, and it's the first place to receive big announcements!

Join our Discord server Follow us on Instagram