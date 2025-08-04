Well.. I created something as a fairly quick and easy to do jump-scare, so see how it would feel. Don't worry, it's not a random demon in your face PNG slapped on the camera. It is fully integrated into the world.
Again, it's a test to see if it's something I like. There's a 20% chance it will happen in a maze, and then you have to pass by it also (It's not in maze 1).. We'll see how this goes 😁
Don't get scared now...
Jump scare update
