 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19475380 Edited 4 August 2025 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Well.. I created something as a fairly quick and easy to do jump-scare, so see how it would feel. Don't worry, it's not a random demon in your face PNG slapped on the camera. It is fully integrated into the world.
Again, it's a test to see if it's something I like. There's a 20% chance it will happen in a maze, and then you have to pass by it also (It's not in maze 1).. We'll see how this goes 😁

Don't get scared now...

Changed files in this update

Depot 3891551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link