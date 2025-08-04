 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19475297 Edited 4 August 2025 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • After a multi-hit projectile collides oB, oH, or with another projectile, disable the projectile for 9f where it does not move nor hit anything. On the first frame of being active, do not move it. Also, non-last hits to a player cause 0 pushback (unless there is a flag for it, like the Aegis Singular)
  • The intermittent projectile rendering issue fixed (for real, for real)
  • Fixed special move inputs not working correctly with a buffered input.
  • Aegis gem anti-projectile. Function = stationary projectile shield. Singular = reflector. Cosmo = destroy all projectiles of enemies.
  • Reduce pushblock's pushback (to have red parries easier to occur as they can only happen during a pushblock)
  • Reduce meter gain for walking forward
  • Reduce super gain for attackers and defender by about 20%
  • Reduce parry super gain to 25% super meter (from 35%)
  • Increase red parry super gain to 150% super meter (from 35%)
  • Increase burst cost to 4 super meters (from 3)
  • AZ 421A to be 3 hits each
  • New dark blue color for "Target Change" button
  • Swap Rikki colors #1 and 2
  • Disable 2P keyboard controls
  • Adjust some of AZ's and some others' combo trials
  • Update colors for readability
  • Basic hit effects for Bonso and Leznever

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3897871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link