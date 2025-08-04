- After a multi-hit projectile collides oB, oH, or with another projectile, disable the projectile for 9f where it does not move nor hit anything. On the first frame of being active, do not move it. Also, non-last hits to a player cause 0 pushback (unless there is a flag for it, like the Aegis Singular)
- The intermittent projectile rendering issue fixed (for real, for real)
- Fixed special move inputs not working correctly with a buffered input.
- Aegis gem anti-projectile. Function = stationary projectile shield. Singular = reflector. Cosmo = destroy all projectiles of enemies.
- Reduce pushblock's pushback (to have red parries easier to occur as they can only happen during a pushblock)
- Reduce meter gain for walking forward
- Reduce super gain for attackers and defender by about 20%
- Reduce parry super gain to 25% super meter (from 35%)
- Increase red parry super gain to 150% super meter (from 35%)
- Increase burst cost to 4 super meters (from 3)
- AZ 421A to be 3 hits each
- New dark blue color for "Target Change" button
- Swap Rikki colors #1 and 2
- Disable 2P keyboard controls
- Adjust some of AZ's and some others' combo trials
- Update colors for readability
- Basic hit effects for Bonso and Leznever
August 8, 2025
