Hotfix Notes
Fixed a bug that prevented players from taking photos.
Adjusted map lighting to improve overall visibility.
Monster updates:
Vision arc increased to 270° with a 50-unit detection range.
Base speed increased by 20% (1.2×) from the start of the game.
Added a new mechanic: taking a photo of a monster will make it disappear.
Various minor fixes and optimizations.
