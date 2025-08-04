 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19475290 Edited 4 August 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix Notes

  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from taking photos.

  • Adjusted map lighting to improve overall visibility.

Monster updates:

  • Vision arc increased to 270° with a 50-unit detection range.

  • Base speed increased by 20% (1.2×) from the start of the game.

  • Added a new mechanic: taking a photo of a monster will make it disappear.

  • Various minor fixes and optimizations.

A special thanks goes to

https://www.twitch.tv/missj3rik0
and their entire community.
They helped us identify issues and significantly improve the game by providing constructive, actionable feedback.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3722861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link