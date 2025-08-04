Hello Loophole community! We've been listening to your feedback, and we've noticed a few quality-of-life issues that pop up again and again. So, this patch is dedicated to making Loophole smoother and more accessible experience.
First, this patch adds a single button press that you can use to restart your current puzzle. This button is "R" on keyboard and "Y" on controller.
Second, this patch adds the ability to replay levels that you've already beaten. This ability only unlocks once you've beaten every level in the region -- so there's now a small reward for 100%-ing a new region. Keep in mind that when you replay a level, your new solution won't be saved.
Thanks again for playing, and keep the feedback coming.
Cheers,
Levi & The Loophole Team
(PS: Enjoying the game? Finding bugs? Need a hint? Then join the Loophole Discord Server!)
