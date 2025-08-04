 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19475189 Edited 4 August 2025 – 21:13:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
What's New:
🧩 Game Mode Selector added – Choose your preferred game mode right when you launch the game!
🌍 Russian language is now supported! Добро пожаловать!
🐞 Various small improvements and bug fixes for a smoother experience.

Select your style, pick your challenge, and trek on! 🎮

Changed files in this update

Depot 3851631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link