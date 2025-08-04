What's New:
🧩 Game Mode Selector added – Choose your preferred game mode right when you launch the game!
🌍 Russian language is now supported! Добро пожаловать!
🐞 Various small improvements and bug fixes for a smoother experience.
Select your style, pick your challenge, and trek on! 🎮
🛠️ Patch v0.68 – Game Mode Selector & Russian Language Support
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update