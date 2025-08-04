 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19475135 Edited 4 August 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Players! We're excited to announce the release of version 1.2.2, packed with new features and key improvements:

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed visual glitch on DLC levels for some GPUs like Steam Deck

  • Fixed wrong tile on DLC Level 7

Changed files in this update

