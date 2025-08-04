 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19475112
Update notes via Steam Community

Roguelike Mode (Slight Update)

Roguelike mode will no longer delete your file if the game shuts down due to a power outage or crash. You should be able to resume the game even if these things happen.


Menu Shortcuts

Q (turn left) and E (turn right) will now allow players to automatically flip through the "Prior" and "Next" buttons in the inventory and other menus.

Quickload Update

You should now be able to quickload your most recent save immediately after dying. No need to navigate through the main menu...

ESC Update

The "ESC" key will now just turn off the map and user manual, instead of taking you all the way to the start menu.

Nodens Issue

There was a problem with Nodens that was causing some dungeons to get messed up. This has been resolved, but it may not be what you want or expect!

