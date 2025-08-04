Hail, adventurers!

Patch 1.1.0 marks the first major content update for Legends of Old, and with it comes the unveiling of a mysterious new region: The Tangled Vale.



A wild and overgrown land long forgotten, the Vale now stirs with life—and danger. What secrets lie buried among the ruins? Only those who survive will know! Ready your blades, for adventure awaits!



The Tangled Vale is a new zone available from level 4 onwards, but with some content only relevant to endgame. Included in the patch are Four New Monster Types to do battle with - The Ancient Treants, the Sylvan Wardens, the Bipedal Shrillers, and a new secret monster! The Nexus has been reworked to facilitate the new zone (and future zones). Many minor improvements have been added which are too many to list here, but we're sure you'll see them as you play!



This patch begins the 1.1.0 series, a planned progression of updates aimed at expanding the world and deepening the game’s systems. Below is a glimpse of what to expect from future patches:



Potions

Originally slated for this update, potions are undergoing final refinements to resolve some edge case behaviors. Expect their arrival in 1.1.1.



Quests

We began work on a series of Beginner Quests to help new players acclimate to the game. We liked how this worked and want to expand the system before introducing it. We'll probably release the beginner quests sooner rather than later to gather feedback.





Scalable Endgame

We’ve developed the foundation for a scalable endgame system, allowing monsters to grow in strength beyond current thresholds. Work is ongoing to ensure item rewards are appropriately scaled and meaningful for those who take on greater challenges. Hopefully, this will be in 1.1.1 as well. In anticipation of this, all named monsters in the game have been given minimum levels they can spawn at. This allows us to keep gear meaningful and proportional to the challenge of obtaining it.



New Spells

Several classes are due for an expansion to their spell lists. We’ll be reviewing all classes to ensure their abilities are both powerful and compelling.



A New Class Approaches

Development has begun on the next playable class. While not yet ready, it will be introduced during the 1.1.x patch cycle. Stay tuned!



Thank you all for your continued support and patience. Legends of Old is developed by just two people, and every update—large or small—is built by hand with passion for you, the players!



We look forward to hearing about your adventures in The Tangled Vale!