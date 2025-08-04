 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19475072 Edited 5 August 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Today we fixed more attachment related bugs. It's important to note that one of your issues may be non-existent on a fresh Red Light save.

For that matter, if you are already close to completing the game, you should complete it on the newest update and a developer console will be unlocked, which you can open with Tilda key. Type refresh_weapons and hit enter; autocomplete works btwːsteamhappyː.

In any other case, you can get another gun and it should work fine, or unlock the console manually before completing the game - spoiler alert:


Create new empty text file named h38gnsdl93ng928n.txt in the save folder:
Windows: %APPDATA%\\Redot\\app_userdata\\Red Light\\

GNU/Linux: ~/.local/share/Redot/app_userdata/Red\\ Light/

🗒️ Changelog

  • ⭕ Fixed gun attachments issues - can't buy an attachment anymore for a gun you aren't supposed to buy an attachment for

  • ⭕ Added unlockable dev console when you complete the game

  • ⭕ Fixed settings not loading correctly

  • ⭕ Fixed keybindings not saving

  • ⭕ Fixed 3rd additional slot being not interactable

  • ⭕ Added an ability to refresh weapons if attachments aren't working (should work in some cases)

  • ⭕ Fixed fall damage bug and added an unstucking option - press F1 to unstuck (will teleport you slightly forward)

  • ⭕ Fixed bugs with upgrades giving only 1 of each value - no more 1 HP upgrades, etc.

Thank you for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3486771
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3486772
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link