Hello! Today we fixed more attachment related bugs. It's important to note that one of your issues may be non-existent on a fresh Red Light save.

For that matter, if you are already close to completing the game, you should complete it on the newest update and a developer console will be unlocked, which you can open with Tilda key. Type refresh_weapons and hit enter; autocomplete works btwːsteamhappyː.

In any other case, you can get another gun and it should work fine, or unlock the console manually before completing the game - spoiler alert:



Create new empty text file named h38gnsdl93ng928n.txt in the save folder:

Windows: %APPDATA%\\Redot\\app_userdata\\Red Light\\

GNU/Linux: ~/.local/share/Redot/app_userdata/Red\\ Light/

🗒️ Changelog

⭕ Fixed gun attachments issues - can't buy an attachment anymore for a gun you aren't supposed to buy an attachment for

⭕ Added unlockable dev console when you complete the game

⭕ Fixed settings not loading correctly

⭕ Fixed keybindings not saving

⭕ Fixed 3rd additional slot being not interactable

⭕ Added an ability to refresh weapons if attachments aren't working (should work in some cases)

⭕ Fixed fall damage bug and added an unstucking option - press F1 to unstuck (will teleport you slightly forward)

⭕ Fixed bugs with upgrades giving only 1 of each value - no more 1 HP upgrades, etc.

Thank you for playing!