Patch v1.65.2





Hello all,



Remote Play Together is now available for Spellmasons! This will allow you to play Spellmasons on local multiplayer (Hotseat Multiplayer) with friends online by streaming the game from your computer to theirs. Important note: be sure to share your Keyboard and Mouse in the Steam "Remote Play Together" menu so that they can control the other player(s) when it's their turn.



There were a few important bug fixes (issues loading games and issues restarting after losing) that I wanted to get out ASAP. You can find the whole list in the changelog below.



Additionally, I revised and updated the Privacy Policy to be more concise and clear and updated the EULA.

Thanks for your support and happy spell-crafting!

Jordan



Changelog



Feature:

Added support for Remote Play Together!

Bug Fixes:

- fix: Prevent Unit health from doubling when loading a multiplayer game on Impossible difficulty

- fix: Allow changing wizard type at any time

since multiple players have gotten stuck unable to change wizard after quitting a game

(Note: Wizard type should not intentionally be changed during a game)

- fix: polymorphing dead units doesn't restore soul fragment

- fix: polymorph to maintain power of pickups and strength of units

- fix: Whirlpool only runs while wizard is alive

- fix: maintain difficulty on restart after losing

- fix: maintain wizard choice on restart after losing

- fix: lock icon position on floating card holders for Deathmason

- fix: Darken background so there's no white flash on startup

- fix: resurrecting unit removes floating soul particles

- fix: Remove Necromancer for Goru and DM since it doesn't decrease cost for them

Balancing and Quality of Life:

- balance: Arrow Multi is now worth the cost

- balance: Giant Slash now only costs 1 soul instead of 2 to be worth the upgrade

- QoL: Make Winter's Chill trigger on turn start instead of end



Legal:

- legal: Simplify and clarify Privacy Policy and EULA

- legal: Add menu button to opt-out of remote logging / data sharing (note: it is not opted-out by default)